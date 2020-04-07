Norges Bank Invests $81.99 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,994,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Hexcel stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

