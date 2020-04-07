Norges Bank Invests $82.28 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,281,000. Norges Bank owned 0.36% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $4,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,209,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

