Norges Bank Invests $82.30 Million in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,297,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

RL stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.