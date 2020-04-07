Norges Bank Invests $83.29 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,286,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $144.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

