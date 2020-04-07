Norges Bank Makes New $73.65 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 498,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,649,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 440,506 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 137,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. TheStreet lowered Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

