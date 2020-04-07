Norges Bank Makes New $77.35 Million Investment in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 970,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,351,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

