Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,035,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

