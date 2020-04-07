Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,062,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $78,517,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of ITT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

