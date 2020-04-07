Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 294,953 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 294,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,136,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $8,234,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.23 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

