Norges Bank Takes $76 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,002,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 668,599 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after buying an additional 473,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

