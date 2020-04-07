Norges Bank Takes $77.74 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,486,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,743,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.82% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

