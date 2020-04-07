Norges Bank Takes $80.52 Million Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,399,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,515,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Bunge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bunge by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Bunge by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bunge by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Bunge stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman acquired 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,763.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

