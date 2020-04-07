Norges Bank Takes Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,190,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,373,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of GCI Liberty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

GLIBA stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

