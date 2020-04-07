Northland Securities Cuts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $20.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE:MXL traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $771.27 million, a P/E ratio of -54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after purchasing an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,111,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $5,118,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

