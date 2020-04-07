Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 253.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.75 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

