NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMYY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 115,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. NTT Docomo has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.11.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

