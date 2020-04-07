NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80). On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NuCana by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NuCana by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 61,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

