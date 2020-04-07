Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NUC stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.74). 63,197 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nucleus Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.39.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

