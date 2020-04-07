Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:NUC traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.50 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,197 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. Nucleus Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.39.

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.