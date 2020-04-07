NULS Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.14 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One NULS token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $20.37 million and $9.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,692,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,615,699 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene, DragonEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

