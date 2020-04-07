NuShares (NSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $573.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. NuShares has a total market cap of $595,309.84 and $573.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019234 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

