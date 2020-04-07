Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 217,470 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Brunswick worth $46,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

