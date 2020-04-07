Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 285,953 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,953 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $48,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

