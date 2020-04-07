Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,614 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,614 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $44,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,280,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,740,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after buying an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 2,461,578 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,734,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several research firms have commented on CY. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

