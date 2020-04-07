Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 83,815 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of United Therapeutics worth $45,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

