Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

