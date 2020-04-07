Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 106,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.17% of Matador Resources worth $45,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after buying an additional 639,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,797,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,689,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 141,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

