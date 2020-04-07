Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of MasTec worth $45,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MasTec by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MasTec by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

MasTec stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.