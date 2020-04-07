Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Globe Life worth $43,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $505,144,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,501,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Globe Life by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

