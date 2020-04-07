Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Watsco worth $46,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Watsco stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

