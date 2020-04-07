Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.48 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.19% of Minerals Technologies worth $43,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

