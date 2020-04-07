Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.73 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Radware worth $44,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $969.31 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.