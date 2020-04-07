Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.17 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,539 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Heartland Financial USA worth $45,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $151,258.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.