Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.31 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Jack in the Box worth $45,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $720.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,398 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

