Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.53 Million Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.66% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $45,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

