Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.12 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Insight Enterprises worth $46,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.