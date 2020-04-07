Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.31 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.70% of TreeHouse Foods worth $46,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THS stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.