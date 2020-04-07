Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.76 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 5.28% of Preferred Bank worth $47,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.