Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.08 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,297,662 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Ciena worth $49,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,981 shares of company stock worth $1,444,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

