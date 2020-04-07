Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of bluebird bio worth $43,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

BLUE opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $162.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

