Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Wix.Com worth $44,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

