Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 402,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402,186 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

