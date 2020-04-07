Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $44,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

