Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Verint Systems worth $49,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

