Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 116,570 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,570 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $44,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 80,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

