Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 151,953 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Planet Fitness worth $47,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,638,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,763,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

