Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 39,703 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Signature Bank worth $45,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.05.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

