Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 459,674 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,674 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $49,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

