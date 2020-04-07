Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 519,292 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 519,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

