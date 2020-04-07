Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,216 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,216 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Iron Mountain worth $45,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $92,639,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after acquiring an additional 244,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

